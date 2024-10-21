New poster of Prabhas from 'The Raja Saab' unveiled ahead of his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 : Ahead of his birthday, the makers of Prabhas-starrer 'The Raja Saab' unveiled the film's new poster.

The poster features Prabhas in a stylish avatar. He could be seen donning a checkered shirt.

'The Raja Saab' is directed by Maruthi and it has an electrifying score by Thaman S. Produced by TG Viswa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film is set for a grand theatrical release on April 10, 2025, across five languagesTelugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Produced by People Media Factory, 'The Raja Saab' features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in the lead roles. The film will be released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The supporting cast includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Brahmanandam.'The Raja Saab' will hit theatres in April 2025.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is basking in the success of his recent release, 'Kalki 2898 AD.'Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in the year 2898 AD. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani are also part of the film.

Since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances, with appreciation pouring in for the cast and crew from every corner. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

