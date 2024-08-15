New poster of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 'GOAT' out

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 15 : On Independence Day, the makers of 'GOAT' unveiled the film's new poster.

The film's director, Venkat Prabhu also disclosed that the film's trailer will be out on August 17.

He wrote, "GET . SET . GOat. Buckle up.. #TheGoatTrailer is landing on your screens on August 17th, 5 PM (sic)."

Take a look at the new poster.

GET . SET . GOat 🔥 Buckle up.. #TheGoatTrailer is landing on your screens on August 17th, 5 PM 💥@actorvijay Sir A @vp_offl Hero A @thisisysr Magical #TheGreatestOfAllTime#ThalapathyIsTheGOAT#KalpathiSAghoram#KalpathiSGanesh#KalpathiSSuresh @Ags_production… pic.twitter.com/Am4OXIlBrK — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) August 15, 2024

On what audience can expect from the film, Archana Kalpathi, CEO, AGS Entertainment, said, "The audiences are in for a treat, the collaboration of Venkat Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay is spectacular. Both creatively and visually the film pushes boundaries and we are looking forward to the audiences experiencing it with the trailer this Saturday. The trailer though, is just a small glimpse of what's in store."

The film is slated for a worldwide release on September 5, 2024. Zee Studios will release the film across north India.

Produced by AGS Entertainment, 'GOAT' is produced on a massive budget by AGS Entertainment by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh. The film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Venkat Raajen.

'GOAT' is tipped to be a period science fiction film. The ensemble cast including Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash and Ajay Raj will take the sides of the hero and villain.

Reportedly, he will be seen playing play dual roles in the film.

Vijay was last seen in the hit action drama Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

