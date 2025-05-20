New schedule of Teja Sajja's pan-Indian movie Mirai begins in Mumbai caves

Chennai, May 20 A new schedule of director Karthik Ghattamaneni's eagerly-awaited action adventure 'Mirai', featuring actor Teja Sajja in the lead, has now started and is proceeding at a brisk pace in the historical caves in Mumbai.

Sources close to the unit say that some of the lead actors in the film will be participating in this schedule. The work related to the film is going on as per schedule and the makers are on track to release the film in August. It may be recalled that the makers had announced in February this year that their film would hit screens worldwide on August 1.

Sources point out that the film is to be released in a grand fashion in eight languages in both 2D and 3D formats worldwide.

The film delves into the story of a fearless warrior entrusted with protecting nine sacred scriptures. From the moment the first teaser dropped, anticipation for ‘Mirai’ has been mounting. The unveiling of Teja Sajja’s warrior avatar, alongside Manchu Manoj’s enigmatic character wielding the mystical Black Sword went on to add to the excitement of audiences.

In an earlier interview, Manchu Manoj, while commenting on his role in the film, had said, "Coming back to the industry with such a powerful and intriguing character has been both challenging and exhilarating. The Black Sword is a character that resonates with the strength and resilience that every hero should embody. I am overwhelmed with excitement to share this journey with my fans who have waited patiently for my return."

The glimpses of breathtaking action sequences, and a spectacular retelling of the history have only fueled the film’s hype.

Ritika Nayak plays the female lead opposite Teja Sajja in this film. Director Karthik Ghattamaneni has penned the screenplay, alongside Manibabu Karanam who has also penned the dialogues for this film.

Gowra Hari has scored music for this impressive action thriller while Sri Nagendra Tangala has taken care of art direction.

Vivek Kuchibhotla is the co-producer of this film which has Krithi Prasad as the Creative Producer and Sujith Kumar Kolli as its Executive Producer.

