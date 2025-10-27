New season of 'Laughter Chefs' announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 : Season 3 of 'Laughter Chefs' has been announced.

Interestingly, this time the audience will see some new faces in the show.

Here's the official lineup of your Laughter Chefs Season 3:

-Karan Kundrra

-Tejasswi Prakash

-Debina Bonnerjee

-Gurmeet Choudhary

-Eisha Singh

-Vivian Dsena

-Abhishek Kumar

-Samarth Jurel

-Elvish Yadav

-Isha Malviya

-Kashmera Shah

-Krushna Abhishek

-Aly Goni

-Jannat Zubair

On Monday, the cast was spotted shooting for the new season on the sets of 'Laughter Chefs' season 3.

The COLORS' show is hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

The format pairs celebrity contestants to compete in cooking challenges that emphasise both humour and culinary mishaps. The show first premiered on Colours TV on 1 June 2024.

