New series 'Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar' to arrive on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : Actors Sharib Hashmi and Anupriya Goenka will be seen sharing screen space in a mystery thriller 'Khoj - Parchaiyon Ke Uss Paar'.

As per the makers, 'Khoj' is a complex tale of mystery, identity, and the search for truth, as Ved embarks on a desperate mission to uncover the reality of his wife, Meera, and the unsettling events that follow.

The story follows Ved, a man caught in a labyrinth of confusion after his wife, Meera, goes missing under mysterious circumstances. As Ved embarks on a desperate search to find the truth, he's confronted by strange occurrences, cryptic clues, and a police officer who doesn't seem to believe him. With each revelation, the lines between reality and illusion blur, and Ved begins to question his own sanity.

Excited about the project, Sharib in a press note shared, "I am thrilled to be a part of this project as this is my first web series as a lead. I got so happy and emotional watching the trailer myself as I am in almost every frame so that for me is a first. As someone who loves watching psychological thrillers, I can confidently say that this show is an engaging watch which is sure to keep the viewers on the edge of the seat."

Anupriya, too, opened up about her experience working in Khoj.

"The entire cast, including myself, has poured immense passion, effort, and heart into this project. With its gripping twists, suspense, and intrigue, Khoj promises to keep audiences thoroughly engaged and on the edge of their seats," she said.

Directed by Prabal Baruah, 'Khoj' will be out on ZEE5 on December 27.

