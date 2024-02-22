New track 'Beda Paar' from Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' now out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 : The makers of 'Laapataa Ladies', starring Ravi Kishan, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, and Nitanshi Goel, unveiled the new track 'Beda Paar' from the film.

Taking to Instagram, T-Series treated fans to the official video of the song, captioning it, "Saiyaanji ke saath #BedaPaar toh lagna hi tha. Song out now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

The song takes the audience into the rural milieu of the film and is themed on wedding farewell. Sona Mohapatra lent her vocals for the song while the lyrics were penned by Prashant Pandey. The track has been composed by Ram Sampath and packs vintage vibes.

'Lapataa Ladies' is a story set in 2001 in rural India about two young brides who get separated during a train journey and what happens when Kishan, a police officer, takes it upon himself to probe the missing case.

The film received a standing ovation during its screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.

'Laapataa Ladies' is produced by a team that has collaborated for such hits as 'Delhi Belly', 'Dangal', and 'Peepli Live'.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

The film has been produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the scripting by Biplab Goswami.

Sneha Desai wrote the screenplay and dialogue, while Divyanidhi Sharma jotted down the additional lines. 'Laapataa Ladies' will hit the theatres on March 1.

