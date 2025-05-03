New wave of South Korean, Chinese content to take Indian audience on stellar ride

Mumbai, May 3 A new wave of South Korean and Chinese content is set to create ripples in India, as a new partnership has been announced at the ongoing maiden edition of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai.

Prime Video and leading entertainment company, CJ ENM, announced a strategic collaboration, securing multi-year worldwide distribution rights (excluding Korea and China) for high quality Korean content.

Prime Video will also add popular titles from CJ ENM's catalogue to its service including fan favourite rom-com drama ‘Her Private Life’, ‘Another Miss Oh’ and famous detective series, ‘Mouse’, significantly expanding its Korean content offering for global audiences.

Kelly Day, head of International & VP, Prime Video, said in a statement, “This strategic collaboration with CJ ENM reinforces Prime Video's commitment to bringing the best of Korean entertainment to our customers worldwide. Korean content continues to resonate deeply with global audiences”.

She added, “We've witnessed the borderless appeal of Korean storytelling with the phenomenal success of shows which not just captured hearts across continents, but also found their place in the Top 10 most-watched non-English language International Originals from 2024, posting super strong viewership outside their country of origin. We are now thrilled to offer new and exclusive titles, alongside a catalogue of consumer favourites exclusively to Prime Video’s global consumer base, in a language of their preference.”

The Korean slate on Prime Video will be available to stream in June this year.

Jangho Seo, Executive Vice President of CJ ENM’s content business division, said, “We're thrilled about this partnership with Prime Video, which allows us to bring our unique Korean stories to an even broader global audience. Korean entertainment has been winning hearts around the world with its compelling narratives, relatable characters, and outstanding production quality”.

“Through Prime Video’s extensive global reach and strong commitment to multi-language subtitles and dubbing strategies, we are excited to make our upcoming titles even more accessible and enjoyable for audiences across cultures and languages. This collaboration not only strengthens CJ ENM’s global footprint but also reflects our shared vision with Prime Video to deliver captivating stories to fans worldwide. We look forward to building on this momentum and deepening our connection with viewers everywhere”, he added.

