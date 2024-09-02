New web series 'Badshah of Begusarai' announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 : Filmmaker Sunil Bohra and writer Akhilesh Jaiswal, who worked together on 'Gangs of Wasseypur', have now reunited for a new web series titled 'Badshah of Begusarai'.

As per the information received from the makers' team, the show is set against "raw and gritty landscape of Bihar."

On what audience can expect from 'Badshah of Begusarai', Sunil Bohra, Producer, Bohra Bros said, "The excitement of returning to a world reminiscent of Gangs of Wasseypur is palpable, with a similar mix of thrill and anticipation driving this collaboration. The team aims to create a groundbreaking and unforgettable experience, capturing the essence of the criminal underworld with even greater intensity."

Akhilesh Jaiswal, Writer-Director added, "I'm beyond excited to dive back into this familiar yet ever-evolving space. This project allows me to explore a world and a character that are both dark and deeply rooted, yet complex and unique. The layers of this story are rich with depth and intrigue, making this journey both challenging and exhilarating."

The show is slated for production in early 2025.

The announcement comes at a time when Sunil and Akhilesh's previous collaboration 'Gangs of Wasseypur' has re-released in theatres.

The Anurag Kashyap directorial revolves around a gangster, who clashes with a coal mining mafia. Featuring an ensemble cast with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadda and Tigmanshu Dhulia, the first instalment of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' was released on June 22, 2012.

The Kashyap revenge drama received a lot of praise from critics and was also a hit at the box office.

