New Year 2026: Virat Kohli Shares Heartwarming New Year Post With Anushka Sharma (See Pic)

Happy New Year Wishes 2026: Indian cricketer Virat Kohli on Wednesday rang in the New Year with a heartfelt post featuring his wife and actor Anushka Sharma. The photo showed the couple with half-painted faces. The image showed the couple celebrating the New Year with painted faces. Kohli had a Spiderman design while Anushka Sharma had a butterfly painted on her face. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kohli wrote, “Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life.”

Kohli is set to play for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Railways on January 6 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. DDCA president Rohan Jaitley confirmed the development to PTI. Kohli has already played two matches in the tournament and is keen to feature in a third game as he prepares for the home ODI series against New Zealand.

The veteran batter has been in strong form for Delhi. He scored 131 and 77 in his first two matches and became the fastest player to reach 16,000 List A runs. He achieved the milestone in his 330th innings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar.

According to the reports, the Indian ODI squad will assemble in Vadodara by January 8. Kohli may arrive a day early to begin training. The three match ODI series against New Zealand begins on January 11.