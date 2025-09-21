New York Fashion Week 2025 - Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Aditi Rao Hydari: Indian Actresses Get Clicked

New York Fashion Week 2025 had a glamorous moment with Bollywood celebrities stepping out to make classic fashion statements. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aditi Rao Hydari and Disha Patani, selectively, made a strong case for high-end sophisticated fashion, pulling up to New York Fashion Week.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: The global icon took Ralph Lauren’s front row, wearing a skirt and a blazer combination that featured a bold yet flowy structure. The blazer was paired with a maxi skirt that moved elegantly as Pee Cee walked. She paired the look with a belt, cinched at her waist, adding a certain edge to her outfit. She opted for minimal accessories, including hoop earrings and rings, styled her hair in luscious waves and opted for bronze makeup.

Aditi Rao Hydari: Aditi Rao Hydari brought a certain polish and urban sophistication to the COS AW25 show in a loose, long-sleeved dark brown dress featuring a boat neckline. The dress extended till mid-thigh, and Aditi pulled it off with quite confidence at the winter collection showcase. She styled her hair straight with bangs being the highlight. Aditi simply opted for subtle makeup, letting her outfit steal the show.

Disha Patani: Disha Patani served glamour in a daring, minimal and sleek slip dress for Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 by Veronica Leoni. The outfit boasted a silky slip design with a plunging neckline and a backless cut. She styled her hair in smooth waves and opted for minimal makeup, ensuring that the attention was drawn to her outfit.