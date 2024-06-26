"New York was a turning point in my career": Neil Nitin Mukesh on film's 15th anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 : Katrina Kaif, John Abraham and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer 'New York' turns 15 on Wednesday.

To mark this occasion, Neil Nitin Mukesh shared the video on his Instagram stories.

The video features memorable scenes of John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Neil Nitin Mukesh, late actor Irrfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui from the movies.

The movie, directed by Kabir Khan, was released in 2009, with the story exploring the lives of three friends studying in the USA, their carefree world upended by the events of 9/11, the complexities of terrorism and the lives it disrupts.

Not only the cast but also the music album were the highlight of the film.

The song 'Tune Jo Na Kaha' featuring Katrina and Neil has a massive fan base till date.

Neil Nitin Mukesh's portrayal resonated with viewers while showcasing his ability to show complex emotions.

Commenting on this amazing milestone, Neil said, "New York was a turning point in my career. It allowed me to explore a complex character and showcase a different side of my acting. Fifteen years later, the story feels just as relevant, and I'm proud to have been a part of it. Working with Kabir Khan and acting alongside John, Katrina, Irrfan ji and the rest of the cast was an incredible learning experience, and I'm grateful for the friendships we formed."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neil recently completed the first schedule of his film 'MaayaOne.'The film is the story of a common man's clash with a supervillain.

Apart from Neil, the film also stars Sundeep Kishan and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in pivotal roles.CV Kumar helms the project and this is his second film with Sundeep Kishan after the sensational hit ProjectZ/Maayavan.

Interestingly, this Sci-Fi action thriller set in the ProjectZ/Maayavan world is a sequel to the same and it is titled 'MaayaOne'.

