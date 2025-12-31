New Zealand rings in New Year 2026 with spectacular fireworks display

Auckland [New Zealand], December 31 : New Zealand rang in the New Year 2026 with dazzling fireworks and cultural performances.

Here you can watch spectacular fireworks that light up the sky in Auckland.

#WATCH | New Zealand's Auckland welcomes the #NewYear2026 with fireworks. (Source: TVNZ via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/vybFTrAjeR —(@ANI) December 31, 2025

Thousands of revellers gathered around New Zealand's tallest structure, the Sky Tower, to watch a spectacular downtown light show as New Year celebrations began.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon also extended best wishes to the citizens of his country.

"Happy New Year, New Zealand!," he posted on X.

Happy New Year, New Zealand!— Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) December 31, 2025

This time, the New Year dawned first in Kiribati, where midnight marked the start of 2026 on Kiritimati Island at 10:00 GMT.

