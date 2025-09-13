Newly crowned Miss International India 2025 Roosh Sindhu gets grand homecoming in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : Newly crowned Miss International India 2025, Roosh Sindhu, received a grand homecoming, after winning the title, at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur on Friday.

Friends, family, and fans gathered to greet her with flowers, cheers, and warm smiles.

Speaking to the media at the airport, Roosh said she was "grateful" and happy to see the love coming her way. "I am so grateful for this. I am so happy. There is immense support from all around the world...After the crowning, this is the first time I am meeting my family...."

Talking about her journey, she acknowledged that challenges will always be part of it, but she remains determined. "Challenges are always there... I am doing my 100% to prepare the best...I am extremely confident because this is the 63rd edition of Miss International, which is something that is very special, a lot of fan support is there with India...," Roosh added.

Miss International India 2025 took place in Jaipur.

Roosh is not only a professional model but also an author, mental health activist, and TEDx speaker. She holds a Journalism degree and a Fashion Design certification from INIFD.

She will now represent India at the 63rd Miss International 2025 pageant in Japan in November later this year.

