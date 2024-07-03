Newlywed Millie Bobby Brown drops stunning pic with husband Jake Bongiovi

Washington [US], July 3 : Millie Bobby Brown has opened up on her "forever date" Jake Bongiovi whom she married earlier this year.

The 'Stranger Things' actor took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to drop a picture with her Bongiovi.

In the picture, the two were seen in stylish looks as guests at a wedding.

Brown wore a light purple strapless gown with a pleated bust and let her hair down in wavy curls. She accessorized with a pearl pendant necklace, her engagement ring, and her wedding band.

Bongiovi, 22, matched her elegance in a chic gray and white linen suit, with a white dress shirt unbuttoned at the top. Brown captioned the post, "my forever wedding date ."

Before becoming each other's 'forever wedding date,' the couple secretly tied the knot in mid-May.

People magazine confirmed that Brown and Bongiovi got married secretly in May, with only close family present, including Jon Bon Jovi and Brown's parents. Their wedding was officiated by Matthew Modine, Brown's co-star in 'Stranger Things.' They plan to have a bigger celebration later this year.

The newlyweds also vacationed in Florida, visiting Universal Studios in Orlando. During their trip, Brown wore denim shorts with 'wifey' printed on them and a white hat reading 'wife of the party.' Bongiovi wore a similar cap, though the phrase on his was not visible.

Brown and Bongiovi started dating in June 2021 and have been together ever since.

