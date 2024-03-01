Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Golden Temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 1 : Newlyweds Rakul Preet Singh and producer Jackky Bhagnani on Friday sought blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab post their wedding ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared a picture on her stories in which she could be seen along with her husband Jackky posing at the Golden Temple.

She captioned the picture, "Blessed," followed by a red heart and a joined hands emoticon.

The couple could be seen donning traditional attires.

In another heartwarming picture, they were joined by Rakul's family.

The duo tied the knot in a close ceremony in Goa on February 21.

They had two ceremonies - as per Sikh and Sindhi traditions. Both opted for designer Tarun Tahiliani's wedding attire on their D-Day.Rakul wore a pink-peach lehenga with enormous diamonds for the wedding. Jackky wore an ivory chikankari sherwani featuring the intricate 'chinar' motif.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family members and close friends in Goa. From Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Shilpa Shetty to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Esha Deol, the who's who of Bollywood marked their presence at the ceremony to bless the couple as they embarked on their new journey.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021.

On the work front, Rakul will be seen in 'Indian 2' alongside Kamal Haasan. The film also stars Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first part was released in 1996, starring Kamal Haasan in the role of an aged freedom fighter who decides to wage a war against corruption.

Jackky, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his next production, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay, Tiger, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles and is all set to hit theatres on Eid 2024.

