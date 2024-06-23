Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal weave regal magic at their reception

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 : Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal arrived at their wedding reception as husband and wife looking regal.

Making her first appearance post-wedding, Sonakshi could be seen sporting a red-coloured silk saree. She accessorised her saree with a choker-style green and gold necklace along with matching drop earrings and red bangles.

The actor slayed the bun look at the reception also and she adorned with a garland of jasmine tied around her bun.

For glam, the new bride in town opted for a heavy makeup look and winged eyeliner. She flaunted her look with sindoor.

The groom Zaheer looked stunning in a white Sherwani, beaming with joy on his special day as his wife Sonakshi held him close.

The couple happily posed as man and wife for the paps at the wedding reception.

Well, talking about their wedding, after dating for over seven years, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in Mumbai today.

The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family.

The couple treated fans with the first photos from their wedding.

Taking to the Instagram handle, the couple shared beautiful pictures from their D-day.

Sonakshi shared a series of photos from her special day.

Talking about the new bride and groom's outfits, Sonakshi looked beautiful in an ivory saree with embroidery work all over it. She tied up her hair into a bun and added white roses to it. She opted for minimal jewellery.

Zaheer opted for an all-white ensemble for the intimate wedding ceremony.

In the first picture, Zaheer was seen kissing Sonakshi's hand, and in the second, they were shown registering their marriage.

In the other picture, Zaheer was seen signing the papers while Sonakshi is seen holding his father Shatrughan's arm and cutely looking at him.

The last picture showed the newlyweds holding each other tenderly.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever ..Sonakshi [?][?] Zaheer..23.06.2024," reads the caption along with the picture.

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL.

