Newlyweds Surbhi Jyoti-Sumit Suri meet Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 3 : Newlyweds Surbhi Jyoti and Sumit Suri on Sunday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

'Qubool Hai' fame took to Instagram to share the picture from the meeting along with a gratitude note.

For the occasion, Surbhi opted for a white silk outfit with her red chooda while Sumit wore white coat pants.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Honourable Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shree Pushkar Singh Dhami, @pushkarsinghdhami.uk Thank You so much for your Valuable Time, Support and Good Wishes."

Surbhi Jyoti tied the knot with her beau Sumit Suri, in a dreamy wedding ceremony on October 27.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Surbhi shared the stunning pictures from her wedding and wrote in the caption, "Shubh Vivaah..27/10/2024".

On her wedding day, Surbhi looked stunning in a traditional red lehenga and completed her look with elaborate gold jewellery, while Sumit complimented her well in a white ethnic ensemble. In the heartwarming pictures, the couple can be seen taking pheras, exchanging garlands, and participating in rituals.

The wedding ceremony took place at Aahana luxury resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand.

Earlier, Surbhi shared mesmerizing images with Sumit from their pre-wedding photoshoot in the lap of nature at a resort in Jim Corbett, Uttarakhand.

The photos showed the couple dressed in green-coloured outfits, striking adorable poses.

"These roots run deep, carrying stories of sunshine and rain, resilience and grace. Sumit and I chose to begin our journey here, under nature's sacred canopy, honouring the trees that stand tall and the five elements that keep us whole," she captioned the post.

Surbhi is best known for her stint in TV shows 'Qubool Hai' and 'Naagin'.

