"Next time kapde pehenkar...": Malti Chahar's comment on Nehal's clothes sparks outrage in BB 19 house

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 : 'Bigg Boss 19' is getting nothing short of explosive with each passing day, and the recent episode proved that tempers inside the house are only rising.

The latest spat that had the internet talking was between contestants Malti Chahar and Nehal Chudasama, after Malti made a comment about Nehal's clothes that didn't sit well with anyone, inside or outside the house.

It all began during a casual kitchen discussion when Captain Nehal Chudasama announced that "suji ka halwa" would be made for everyone. She even clarified that nobody should object to the dish while Kunickaa Sadanand was preparing it. But before the moment could pass, Malti jokingly quipped, "Ganda halwa banega" (It'll turn out bad), and burst out laughing.

Baseer Ali immediately stepped in, questioning her choice of words and asking if she even realised "what she was saying" before making such remarks. The light moment quickly turned into a heated confrontation between Baseer, Malti, and Nehal.

A visibly upset Nehal lashed out, reminding Malti not to judge others or question their achievements. "Tumne kya kiya hai life mein?" (What have you done in your life?) she asked sharply.

Instead of backing down, Malti hit back with a remark that didn't sit well with netizens: "Next time, kapde pehenkar baat karna mere se" (Next time, wear proper clothes before talking to me).

The comment left internet users outraged, with many calling out Malti for being "disrespectful" and "arrogant." One user wrote, "Malti is way too much. No respect for anyone," while another demanded, "Malti eviction button, please!"

Meanwhile, the show has also been winning hearts outside the house, with housemates forming their own camps. 'Gangs of Wasseypur' fame Zeishan Quadri was evicted from the reality show during the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The theme for this year is Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar. Popular names, including Gaurav Khanna, Kunika Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Baseer Ali, Malti Chahar, Nehal Chudasama, Mridul, and Shehbaz Badesha, are in the race for the Bigg Boss trophy.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 p.m.

