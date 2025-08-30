NFDC enters into cross-cultural, creative collaborations with Screen Producers Australia, National Film and Sound Archive of Australia

Mumbai, Aug 30 The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) has entered into a partnership with leading Australian institutions, Screen Producers Australia (SPA) and the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA), as a part of cultural and creative collaboration between the Indian and Australian screen industries.

NFDC has signed two Letters of Intent (LOIs) with the Australian bodies. With Screen Producers Australia, the LOI outlines a shared vision to bring a delegation of Indian producers to Australia in 2026 for the SCREEN FOREVER conference on the Gold Coast.

The initiative is known as ‘India Connect’, and it will create a dynamic platform for co-production opportunities, cultural exchange, and enduring business partnerships. The program includes project-matching forums, delegate selection, and structured networking opportunities designed to foster creative and commercial collaboration between Indian and Australian producers.

The LOI with the National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA) banks upon heritage preservation, knowledge sharing, and archival collaborations, reinforcing the importance of safeguarding cinematic history. The is touted to enable mutual learning in film restoration, digitization, and preservation practices, ensuring that future generations can access and celebrate the rich film legacies of both countries.

Speaking about the strategic partnerships, Information & Broadcasting Secretary Shri Sanjay Jaju said in a statement, "These partnerships reaffirm NFDC’s commitment to building global bridges for Indian cinema. With Australia, we share not only creative ambitions but also a responsibility to preserve and promote our screen cultures. Together, we look forward to fostering new collaborations that will inspire filmmakers, audiences, and cultural communities across both nations”.

The collaboration is set to roll out in the later part of 2025, with the timelines leading up to Screen Forever 2026 and further archival initiatives with NFSA.

The partnerships also extend to Waves Bazaar, NFDC’s flagship content and co-production market, which will be held alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in November. The collaborations with Screen Producers Australia and NFSA are aimed at strengthening participation at Waves Bazaar.

