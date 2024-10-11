NH7 Weekender to be held in Pune on December 14, 15

Mumbai, Oct 11 The multi-genre music festival NH7 Weekender is returning with its 15th edition. For its upcoming edition, the festival aims to create an exciting blend of music and culture and unforgettable moments that resonate deeply with new-age audiences by embracing cutting-edge trends, interactive experiences and a celebration of individuality.

NH7 Weekender 2024 is set to be held on December 14 and December 15 at Teerth Fields in Pune,. The organisers of the festival are reinventing the format with a two-day festival for the first time for its upcoming edition.

It features a solid lineup of homegrown and international artistes, spanning genres like Pop, Hip-Hop, Indie, Metal, and Electronic, this year promises to be unforgettable.

With 15 years of memories, the festival embraces the theme "Welcome to Your Happy" to pay homage to the countless stories that NH7 Weekender has witnessed over the years. Whether it’s the big moments or the small ones. The festival is looking into the future with a dynamic and quirky 3D design language created by renowned artist, Rahul Yadav, a Mumbai-based streetwear designer and visual artiste.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & Managing Director, NODWIN Gaming, said in a statement, “We at NODWIN Gaming, are thrilled to celebrate 15 incredible years of NH7 Weekender, the Happiest Music Festival. This journey wouldn’t be possible without the unmatched enthusiasm of our amazing Weekender Warriors, who support us every year”.

“We’re committed to exploring new avenues to create an unforgettable experience for the youth. From unparalleled music offerings to immersive gaming to unwind between sets, and much more, we’re bringing the best in youth entertainment to the 15th edition of the festival”, he added.

NH7 Weekender invites audiences to create more memories at their happy place. The sale of tickets will go live on Insider.in on October 15, 2024.

