Nia Long to play Michael Jackson's mom in his biopic

Los Angeles [US], January 31 : Actor Nia Long has been roped in to essay a crucial role in late pop singer Michael Jackson's biopic.

As per Variety, Nia will essay the role of Michael Jackson's mother Katherine Jackson in director Antoine Fuqua's upcoming biographical drama.

On having Nia on board, Fuqua in a statement said, "Nia has delivered iconic performances throughout her career. I've been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you. I'm excited to now work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times."

'Michael' is expected to chronicle the singer's complicated legacy.

According to the logline, the story will portray a "brilliant yet complicated man" who became known as one of the greatest performers of all time. John Logan, whose screenwriting credits include 'Gladiator', 'Sweeney Todd', and the James Bond movies 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre', penned the script.

'Michael' is currently in production and slated to hit theaters on April 18, 2025. Graham King ("Bohemian Rhapsody") is producing the movie with the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain. Lionsgate is distributing the film domestically, while Universal Pictures International will handle all territories apart from Japan (which Lionsgate will oversee).

Expressing excitement about the project, Nia said, "Katherine Jackson is an incredible pillar of strength and grace for the entire Jackson family. As a mother, she was selfless and endured forces beyond her control yet still managed to help build a legacy beyond measure."

Nia was recently seen in Netflix's comedy 'You People' and is best known for movies such as 'Boyz n the Hood', 'Love Jones, Soul Food', 'The Best Man' and 'Big Momma's House'.

