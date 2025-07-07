Nia Sharma bids goodbye to Dubai in style with some fun beach pics

Mumbai, July 7 Popular television actress Nia Sharma is recently enjoying her time off in Dubai. Treating her Instagram with glimpses from her fun getaway, the 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' actress dropped a post enjoying some pool time.

Wearing a blue two-piece, Nia was seen having a blast in the water, chilling by the beach and grooving to funky tunes. According to the caption, this was her last post from Dubai as she was soon to catch her flight home.

"You’ve got a flight to catch in the next 3 hours….50 degrees.. 500 photos.. Phone warning *iphone needs to cool down*," Nia wrote in the caption.

On Sunday, Nia posted another set of photos and videos from her Dubai diaries. She was seen posing in a white bikini as she attended a pool party.

The 'Jamai Raja' actress took a dip in the rooftop pool of the Palm Tower in Dubai. The post further included a clip featuring Nia tapping a foot in the pool. She was further seen relaxing in the lounge area while enjoying a drink in the post captioned, “#dubai 2025".

In the meantime, Nia recently bid goodbye to the second season of the reality cooking show, "Laughter Chefs season 2".

She dropped a post with a video of the entire cast waving at the camera while saying “

"Chalte hai! Pookie cast. The best 22-hour finale shoot (cried, cribbed, complained, cooked & laughed) .. Happiest through the day. left teary-eyed in the end. Signing off once again from #laughterchefs," Nia captioned the sweet post.

