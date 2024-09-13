Nia Sharma celebrates her 14 remarkable years in Television industry

Mumbai, Sep 13 Actress Nia Sharma has shared a wonderful set of pictures as she successfully embarked on her 14-year journey in the Television industry.

The 33-year-old actress took to her photo-sharing application and shared some pictures from her wonderful celebration of joy. In the first picture, Nia was seen holding a special cake on which a picture of Nia was posted mentioning ‘14 Years of Nia Sharma’.

In the background, the room was wonderfully decorated to honour Nia’s legacy.

Later, she posted some candid shots of her and a video in which she was surprised after seeing the room full of joy and happiness.

In other clips, Nia was seen cutting the cake, and blowing off the candle while bursting the party popper.

Nia also captioned her memorable day that read: “Marking the 14th year In my field. Has been nothing but awesome. Forever grateful for all the good things and the bad ones too… embraced it all with grace and dignity..Fought it all.. won it all.. loved it all..”

Nia continued, “And forever indebted to the well wishers who do such awesome things and make my presence felt. Virginiaaaa.. noor.. siti.. Forum.. this is everything. Thanks you for the bottom of my heart.”

Nia concluded her post and wrote, “P.S Talk to me with respect. I am a senior now,” with a smiley face emoji.

Nia Sharma made her debut in the television industry with the 2010 show ‘Kaali-Ek Agnipariksha. Later, she got her biggest break in ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ alongside many renowned actors from the industry.

Currently, Nia is busy with her ongoing show titled ‘Suhagan Chudail’ which is currently streaming on Jio Cinemas and Colors Tv. The show also features Deb Chandrima Singha Roy, Zayn Ibad Khan, Aradhana Sharma, Apara Mehta, Sachin Khurana, Aman Deep Garg and Jyoti Mukerji. The first episode of 'Suhagan Chudail' was aired on May 27, 2024.

