Nia Sharma dances to ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’ with ‘chefs’ Aly Gony, Krushna, Sudesh Lehri

Mumbai, Sep 2 Popular television actress Nia Sharma had a reunion with some of her “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited” co-stars like Aly Gony, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah and Sudesh Lahiri on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Nia Sharma recently shared a video on her Instagram stories, featuring herself, Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ragini Khanna, and Sudesh Lehri. In the clip, the group is seen dancing to the iconic song "Aap Ke Aa Jane Se," while Sudesh Lehri sings the tune.

She captioned the post: “Whattaaaaa wholesome night with the laughter chef parivaar.”

The original track ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’ is from the 1987 film “Khudgarz”. It is picturised on Govinda and Neelam and is sung by Mohammed Aziz and Sadhana Sargam.

The film is directed by Rakesh Roshan and also stars big names such as Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Bhanupriya and Amrita Singh. The film marks the directorial debut of actor Rakesh Roshan.

The film was remade in Telugu in 1988 as Prana Snehithulu, in Tamil in 1992 as Annaamalai. The film was based on Jeffrey Archer's 1979 novel Kane and Abel.

Talking about “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited”, the two star alongside Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

She was also seen in “Suhagan Chudail”, where she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha. The fantasy-thriller-romance show featured Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.

She is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

