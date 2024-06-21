Nia Sharma ends up with blisters on her stomach while frying food on ‘Laughter Chefs' sets

Mumbai, June 21 Actress Nia Sharma, who is currently putting her culinary skills to the test in the show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' has accidentally hurt herself while frying food at her station.

Amid fast-paced culinary action, she bumped into one of the drawers, causing an injury. Rather than getting flustered or upset, Nia handled the situation with remarkable poise and calm. Without missing a beat, the actor took care of her injury right away, ensuring she could continue participating in the challenge and creating the dish assigned to her.

Recounting the incident, Nia said: "I think I’m a decent cook and I’m thrown off by minor cooking hazards. When a little bit of the oil splattered on me, I didn't let it freak me out. But right after I bumped into one of the drawers. Despite these two incidents, all I wanted was to finish cooking and do it well."

"I didn't think much about it then, but later I saw it had left a little bit of a blister on my stomach. It's just part of cooking-- there are ups and downs, but they all add up to the fulfilling experience of preparing a dish," she added.

'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’ airs on Colors.

Nia is known for her work in shows like 'Naagin 4', 'Jamai Raja', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Behenein', and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India'.

Currently, the actress is featuring in the fantasy thriller romance 'Suhagan Chudail'. The show also stars Debchandrima Singha Roy, and Zayn Ibad Khan in pivotal roles.

