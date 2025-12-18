Nia Sharma is tired of dressing up: Chaotic and hectic

Mumbai, Dec 18 Television actress Nia Sharma has shared a glimpse into her hectic schedule, admitting she is feeling “tired of dressing up” after being constantly on the move.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress posted visuals from her travels and a public appearance, reflecting on how exhausting the past week has been.

In one glimpse, the actress is seen sitting in an aircraft and mentioned that the people working at the airport “look like relatives” as they come to receive her.

“In and out of airports this past week,” the text overlay read.

The actress later shared a picture of her in a red dress after a stage performance and wrote: “Got tired of dressing up. Chaotic and hectic it got. Strange thing for a girl who loves it all…”

Talking about the actress, Nia was last seen on screen in “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited”, which also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

She was also seen in “Suhagan Chudail”, where she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha. The fantasy-thriller-romance show featured Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.

She is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

Nia is an ardent social media user and usually uses it to give a peep into her life. Recently , the actress showcased her rebellious side.

Sharing a video on Instagram, the actress confidently showcased her bold side by flaunting her dance moves while striking poses for the camera.

For the caption, she wrote, “When you’re told not to do something.. But you’re going to do it anyway.”

