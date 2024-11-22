Nia Sharma reveals she is taking ‘5 painkillers a day’

Mumbai, Nov 22 Popular television star Nia Sharma has revealed that she is taking “five painkillers a day” due to a swelling on her thumb.

Nia took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of her thumb, which is swollen and is blue.

Alongside the glimpse, she wrote: “The swelling doesn't seem to subside at all. Hurts even after taking 5 painkillers a day Also thank you for writing those suggestions many of you do.. I've read many and have been helpful.”

A few days earlier the actress had shared the glimpse of her injury and had captioned it: “Inflated and howwww.”

However, the actress did not share how she sustained the injury.

In other news, earlier this month, Nia broke her silence and shared her relationship status. She said that she is single and that what is she missing “without a wedding.”

The actress had treated her fans and followers with a question and answer session on Instagram, where a user asked her if she has a boyfriend.

“Nahi mera koi boyfriend nahi hai toh kya single hi marr jayengay. Mujhse koi pyaar nahi karta,” she replied.

On the professional front, the 34-year-old actress was last seen on shows “Laughter Chef Fun Unlimited” and “Suhagan Chudail”.

In the former show, she stars alongside Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Talking about “Suhagan Chudail”, she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha. The fantasy-thriller-romance show also stars Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.

She is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor