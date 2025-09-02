Nia Sharma teases Ankita Lokhande for arriving late her own Ganpati celebrations

Mumbai Sep 2 The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai always brings a mix of tradition and fun, and television star Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain always make sure to celebrate Ganpati with a lot of pomp at their house.

Recently, the occasion of welcoming Ganpati's mother, Gauri, at Ankita's mother, Vandana Lokhande's, house took place. Ankita had invited a lot of her friends from the television industry to celebrate the occasion at her maternal house.

Actress Nia Sharma, who actively took part in the celebration, was seen arriving at the location dressed elegantly in an all-white salwar kameez with golden embroidery. Ankita radiated classic "Chandni" vibes in an all-white net saree.

The evening turned to a light-hearted mood when we playfully pulled Anika's leg for arriving late to her own celebration. In a candid moment caught on camera, Nia told Ankita, “You took all the time to get ready; you are late for your own function. Guests have come first.” Ankita, smiling and slightly shy, responded with a grin.

The celebrations at Ankita's house saw other television stars, including Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Goni, Kashmera Shah, Sudesh Lehri and others joining in. Both Ankita and Neha, along with Jasmin, Aly and others, were seen dancing to Bollywood songs like “Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal” and “Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja”, turning the traditional gathering into a karaoke night. Videos from the celebration have been doing the rounds on social media, highlighting the celebrities dancing to these songs on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

While the enthusiasm was appreciated, some voices online pointed out that Ganpati is a traditional time for devotional prayers, rituals and family togetherness, and celebrations should retain their sanctity without drifting too much into a Bollywood-style party.

Ankita, who tied the knot with businessman Vicky Jain in 2021, has made it a tradition to welcome Bappa home every year. The couple is known for hosting loved ones during Ganesh Chaturthi, making the celebrations a star-studded affair.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor