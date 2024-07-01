Nia Sharma: TRPs have gone down majorly and it’s not a good sign for television

New Delhi, July 1 Actress Nia Sharma agrees that with the digital booming, the small screen has faced the brunt. She said that Target Rating Points (TRP) have gone down by leaps and bounds, which is not a good sign for television.

With a growing love for the digital space, the small screen is paying the price, does she agree?

“Of course, I agree, the TRPs are the major factor determining the fate of television today and literally no show is kind of working. TRPs have gone down majorly with leaps and bounds and it is not a good sign for television,” Nia told IANS.

“I am sure the makers and producers are trying their best to put their best foot forward to bring the audience's love back,” she added.

Nia is currently seen playing a “witch” in a supernatural show, a genre which is not new to her as she has previously worked in the show “Naagin.”

What attracts you to the supernatural genre, pat came the reply: “It’s not for me to choose my work. It just so happened that after four years I stumbled upon a fantasy thriller show again. It was not a conscious choice that I immediately said yes to a show like this but going forward and knowing the character more I realised that this was a tailor-made role for me.

“More than me, the makers wanted me to do it. They showed their immense faith in me. It was respectful.”

The actress took a hiatus from the small screen for a few years before saying yes to “Suhagan Chudail”, which airs on Colors.

“I take pride in telling everyone that I have done enough work on television. Anything that came in the last three years, was really not my cup of tea and really did not see myself associating with those shows.”

She revealed the reason behind why she chose to stay away from the small screen, despite a lot of work coming her way.

Nia said: “Not that I wasn’t being a lot of show, yes I was but it didn’t kind of interest me and I didn’t want to take it up. I wanted to experiment with web shows more and few were on the radar but they did not take off…"

“That process took three years and I also kept away from the fiction genre but this show, like the makers, said it was made for me.”

