Nia Sharma’s mantra to beat traffic woes: Recline seat and look in the sky

Mumbai, Aug 29 Actress Nia Sharma has found the key to beat traffic problems while traveling.

Nia took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of herself reclining on the passenger seat. She then shared another video, which featured the view from her sunroof while she was lying down on the seat and gave a glimpse of the blue sky.

For the caption, she wrote: “Recline your seat and look in the sky. Avoid traffic jams.”

An avid user of social media, Nia often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on the platform.

Recently, shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video featuring a yummy Janmashtami special thali that she made all by herself.

In the selfie video, Nia can be heard saying: "So it's Janmashtami special, and I have made some pretty cool stuff."

The actress later gave a peek into the meal that she had cooked on Janmashtami.

In the clip, she said: "That's this beautiful thali I have made-- this is makhan mishri, this is kalaland, and that's panjiri. I made it all by myself".

The video is captioned as: "Happy Janmashtami everyone".

Nia is currently seen on shows “Laughter Chef Fun Unlimited” and “Suhagan Chudail”. In the former show, she stars alongside Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, and Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Talking about “Suhagan Chudail”, she plays the role of a witch named Nishigandha. The fantasy-thriller-romance show also stars Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.

She is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner.

Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

