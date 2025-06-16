Nicholas Galitzine teases He-Man costume as 'Masters of the Universe' wraps production

Washington DC [US], June 16 : Actor Nicholas Galitzine recently teased his He-Man costume and shared his excitement for the project based on the popular Mattel toy line, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Well, that's a wrap on 'Masters of the Universe'," the 'The Idea of You' star wrote in the post's caption. "It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He-Man. It's been the role of a lifetime, and I put everything into it. There's not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we've made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work."

While plot details for Amazon MGM's Masters of the Universe, directed by Travis Knight, have been kept under wraps, the story centres on Prince Adam of Eternia (Galitzine), who, thanks to his Power Sword, turns into He-Man and develops superhuman strength and abilities. He uses these to defend his native planet and Castle Grayskull, as per the outlet.

The film, with a script penned by Chris Butler, also stars Camila Mendes (Teela), Jared Leto (Skeletor), Idris Elba (Duncan/Man-at-Arms), Morena Baccarin (The Sorceress), James Purefoy (King Randor), Alison Brie (Evil-Lyn), Charlotte Riley (Queen Marlena), Johannes Haukur Johannesson (Malcolm/Fisto), Sam C. Wilson (Trap Jaw), Hafthor Bjornsson (Goat Man), Kojo Attah (Tri-Klops), Sasheer Zamata (Suzie), Jon Xue Zhang (Ram-Man) and Christian Vunipola (Hussein).

On TikTok earlier this week, Mendes shared that she also wrapped on her character Teela, writing in the video's caption, "No ships left to fly, that's a wrap on masters of the Universe!!," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

'Masters of the Universe' is set to hit theatres on June 5, 2026.

