Nicholas Hoult recalls scary moment while shooting for 'Nosferatu'

Washington [US], December 25 : Nicholas Hoult recounted a terrifying experience while filming the horror movie Nosferatu, written and directed by Robert Eggers.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Hoult shared that the only time he felt "real fear" on the Nosferatu set was when he was being chased by wolves. His character, Thomas Hutter, escapes through a window to evade the pursuing wolves, according to People.

As the crew prepared to film the scene, precautions were taken to keep the wolves away from Hoult. "I'm, like, running on the spot and getting hyped up before the take," he said. "And they're being held back from me on leashes, barking, with death in their eyes. They want to eat."

Hoult explained that in one take, he barely made it out of the window as the wolves were released. However, the take was deemed unusable because director Robert Eggers pointed out that Hoult had made a comical expression. After reviewing the footage himself, Hoult agreed it was too funny for the final cut but assured the director that the fear he displayed was genuine, as reported by the outlet.

Reflecting on the scene, Hoult admitted he had no idea what would happen if the wolves actually reached him. "I don't know what happens if I don't make it out of the window," he said. "What are they then trained to do?" he added, as reported by People.

Nosferatu is currently in theatres.

