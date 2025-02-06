Nick Jonas Arrives in Mumbai for Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth's Wedding

Nick Jonas, singer-actor and husband of Priyanka Chopra, has finally arrived in Mumbai to attend the wedding of his wife’s brother, Siddharth, and his fiancée, Neelam Upadhyaya. Nick was spotted at the Mumbai airport, accompanied by his parents, Paul Kevin Jonas and Denise Miller-Jonas, who have been actively involved in the wedding celebrations. Priyanka Chopra, currently in Mumbai for the festivities, has been in the limelight, especially during the mehendi and haldi functions held on Wednesday night, where she was seen dancing and enjoying herself with her family.

Priyanka was joined by her in-laws, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Miller-Jonas, both of whom looked elegant at the event. Her brother, Siddharth Chopra, donned a classic sherwani and posed with his cousin sisters for the photographers. Meanwhile, Priyanka’s cousin, Mannara Chopra, also showcased her mehendi and posed for the cameras. The pre-wedding celebrations were full of joy and excitement, with Priyanka sharing moments from the ceremonies on her social media.

She posted several pictures from the Haldi ceremony, where she danced and celebrated with her loved ones. Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding has been eagerly awaited, as the couple got engaged in August 2024, following their Roka ceremony in April 2024.