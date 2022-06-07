Nick Jonas badly injured during football game, Singer rushed into emergency room

Nick Jonas was hit in the groin during a recent game. He sustained the injury during his routine softball game. The American pop singer was seen limping into the emergency room after the injury. In the photos, Nick was seen wearing his softball jersey and was accompanied by his elder brother Kevin Jonas to the hospital in a Range Rover. But the brothers entered the wrong room and hence Nick had to limp his way back to the car. Reportedly, he nearly collapsed on the field after the injury.



A fan page reshared the video of the visit obtained by Page Six. Fans wished Nick a speedy recovery while noting that he often ends up with such injuries. A fan wrote, "Poor Nick. Hope he's okay! And Priyanka is home soon to help him heal," while another commented, "Oh no not again poor Nick." A third one wrote, "Poor Nick and his injuries. I remember last time too Kevin was the one to call Pri after his bike injury. Pri must be like whenever Kevin calls it's always bad news." Meanwhile, a fan said Nick has got to stop getting injured and making Priyanka worry about him. "Omg, you got to stop getting hurt and giving my girl blood pressure."Priyanka had not accompanied Nick to the game this Sunday as she is in Paris. She attended a Bulgari launch event in the city, for which she was also joined by actor Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Lisa.

