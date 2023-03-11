Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra his "incredible wife"

Singer Nick Jonas penned an appreciation for note for his wife Priyanka Chopra for hosting the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Nick wrote, "So proud of my incredible wife for putting this event on for the second year in a row to celebrate South Asian Excellence during Oscar's week. Met so many amazing people and got to celebrate the remarkable South Asian nominees this year at Hollywood's biggest night."

He also dropped pictures of Priyanka. The first image shows Nick striking a stylish pose with Priyanka. The actress looked stunning in a white three-piece set from Falguni Shane Peacock India.

Priyanka hosted the Pre-Oscars event with Anjula Acharia.

As per Variety, Priyanka introduced the event by acknowledging that South Asian representation in Hollywood and at the Oscars has "been quite an arduous journey." She said it would not have been possible without the South Asians who have "fought the stereotypes to ensure that our stories were not just a cliche, those of us who fought for actors to have bigger leading roles. Those of you who fought for stories of South Asian descent to be a norm, to not be an exception, but to be normal."

It's a special year for India at the Oscars. This time around, not just one, but three significant Indian movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations.RRR is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year.Shaunak Sen's 'All That Breathes' has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short.

Oscars 2023 is scheduled to take place on March 13.

