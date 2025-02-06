Nick Jonas gives a miss to Priyanka Chopra’s brother’s pre-wedding festivities

Mumbai, Feb 6 Singer Nick Jonas was notably absent from the pre-wedding festivities of Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra.

While Priyanka was seen enjoying the celebrations with her family, Nick's absence raised questions about whether he would join the main wedding celebrations. Sources suggest that his busy schedule may have kept him away from the pre-wedding events, but many are hopeful that the singer and actor will make an appearance at the wedding itself.

On Wednesday, Priyanka took to her Instagram to share glimpses from her brother’s Haldi ceremony, posting a couple of photos and videos featuring her family members.

In the videos, the desi girl could be seen dancing to iconic hits like "Maahi Ve" from “Kal Ho Naa Ho” and the evergreen "Chaiyya Chaiyya" from “Dil Se.” The actress looked effortlessly stunning in a vibrant yellow traditional salwar suit, accessorized with tinted sunglasses and a half-tied ponytail.

In another video, the actress was seen seated in her car, greeting the paparazzi with warmth and affection. In one of the clips, a friend of Siddharth was spotted playfully tearing off his kurta while applying haldi to him. Additionally, a video surfaced online showing the bride and groom, along with the actress, dancing to wedding tracks.

For the caption, Chopra wrote, “Kicking off #Sidnee ki shaadi with the happiest haldi ceremony.”

Later that evening, Priyanka attended her brother’s Mehndi ceremony, looking radiant in a sparkling floral gown.

Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, shared heartfelt moments from a puja ceremony that marked the beginning of the pre-wedding celebrations. Alongside the images, Madhu expressed her blessings, writing, “May Mata Rani bless the couple @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya with happiness, love, and prosperity. Feeling blessed to have family and friends around for this auspicious start.”

Priyanka is currently in Mumbai for her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to actress Neelam Upadhyaya. She attended the pre-wedding functions with her daughter, Malti Marie, as well as her in-laws, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Miller-Jonas.

Siddharth Chopra got engaged to actress Neelam Upadhyaya in August 2024, following their Roka ceremony in April 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor