Nick Jonas performs ‘Maan Meri Jaan’ at brother-in-law’s sangeet ceremony

Mumbai, Feb 7 In his brother-in-law Siddharth Chopra’s pre-wedding celebrations, American popstar Nick Jonas was seen performing the song “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife)” and his wife Priyanka Chopra grooving to several Bollywood numbers.

Videos from the sangeet ceremony are doing the rounds. A video showcases Priyanka shaking-a-leg on her songs such as “Darling” from her film “7 Khoon Maaf”, “Dil Maange More” and “Dhan Te Nan” to name a few.

A clip showed Nick performing “Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife), which was released almost a year ago. Nick was then joined by his father, Kevin Jonas, who sang popular Jonas Brothers' song “When You Look Me In The Eyes.”

Mannara Chopra, among others. Several videos from the wedding celebrations, including the sangeet night, have gone viral.

On February 6, Priyanka treated her fans with sneak peeks from the 'mehendi night' through a social media post.

In the first pic from the post, Priyanka and Siddharth can be seen having a blast. Up next, was a video of Priyanka getting her mehendi done.

Another glimpse showed the actress, her daughter Malti Marie, and her mother-in-law flaunting their mehendi designs. The post also included a still of her mother-in-law applying mehendi.

Dropping the post on her Instagram, she wrote in the caption, "From last night #Sidnee ki Mehndi."

On the work front, Priyanka has reportedly been roped in as the leading lady in South superstar Mahesh Babu's next, tentatively titled "SSMB29" by SS Rajamouli.

Her last Bollywood release was Shonali Bose's 2016 drama, "The Sky Is Pink", based on the true story of Aisha Chaudhary. Internationally, Priyanka will be seen in “Heads of State,” where she stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. “Heads of State” is an action comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller.

She will also portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing.

The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

Additionally, Priyanka is set to return for the second season of the web series “Citadel.”

