Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra steal the show with special performance at Siddharth Chopra's Sangeet ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 : Actor Priyanka Chopra has been at the heart of the ongoing wedding celebrations for her brother, Siddharth Chopra, and his fiancee Neelam Upadhyaya.

The couple's grand sangeet ceremony, held in Mumbai on February 6, 2025, was filled with music, dance, and fun moments.

While Priyanka has been actively involved in the pre-wedding functions, it was her husband, Nick Jonas, who truly stole the spotlight at the event.

Nick, who had not attended the previous mehendi and haldi ceremonies, arrived in Mumbai earlier on February 6, making a stylish entrance at the sangeet ceremony.

Dressed in a royal blue bandhgala suit with matching trousers, Nick twinned with his wife, Priyanka, who looked stunning in a blue embellished lehenga.

As the night unfolded, Nick Jonas took to the stage, delivering a heartfelt musical performance that added an unforgettable touch to the evening.

Accompanied by his father, Paul Kevin Jonas, who played the synthesizer, Nick performed his popular song 'Maan Meri Jaan (Afterlife) 'for the guests.

Siddharth Chopra shared the glimpses from the ceremony on his Instagram handle.

The father-son duo shared a moment of musical camaraderie, and Priyanka joined in the festivities by taking to the dance floor.

Priyanka also gave a lively dance performance to her hit songs 'Darling' from '7 Khoon Maaf' and other foot tapping songs.

The groom-to-be, Siddharth Chopra, was seen enjoying the celebrations as he danced with friends and family. He also sang 'Roop Tera Mastana' and other romantic songs dedicating to his bride-to-be.

The sangeet ceremony was just the latest in a series of pre-wedding celebrations for Siddharth and Neelam.

Priyanka and Nick were seen arriving at the venue on Thursday evening, and the couple's glamorous appearance did not go unnoticed.

Priyanka dazzled in a blue lehenga, paired with a striking diamond necklace and bracelet, while Nick complemented her in a blue sherwani and matching pants.

The couple was soon joined by Siddharth and Neelam for some photographs, with Neelam looking radiant in a silver lehenga and Siddharth dressed in a blue sherwani.

Siddharth Chopra's wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya is one that has been eagerly anticipated, with the couple having gotten engaged in August 2024, following their Roka ceremony in April 2024.

