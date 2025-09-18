Nick Jonas says celebrating 33rd b’day with Priyanka Chopra makes it ‘best one yet’

Mumbai, Sep 18 American popstar and actor Nick Jonas, who turned 33 on September 16, said that this was his third time celebrating my birthday on the set of Camp Rock and tagged it as the “best one yet” because of his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Nick took to Instagram, where he dropped a string of images from his birthday. A video also featured Priyanka and him sharing a kiss after cutting the birthday cake.

“Somehow my third time celebrating my birthday on the set of Camp Rock? 15, 17 and now the best one yet, 33 with my (heart emoji) @priyankachopra,” Nick wrote as the caption.

Camp Rock is a 2008 musical television film directed by Matthew Diamond. The film stars Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas, Meaghan Jette Martin, Maria Canals-Barrera, Daniel Fathers, and Alyson Stoner. In the film, aspiring teenage singer Mitchie Torres visits Camp Rock, a summer music camp.

A sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, premiered in 2010. Directed by Paul Hoen, the film is the sequel to Camp Rock and stars Demi Lovato, the Jonas Brothers, Maria Canals-Barrera, Meaghan Jette Martin, and Alyson Stoner. Camp Rock 3, is in development.

Priyanka and Nick started dating in 2018. The same year in December, the couple married at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur in traditional Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In January 2022, the couple had a daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy.

On the acting front, Priyanka was last seen in “Heads Of State” directed by Ilya Naishuller. It stars Idris Elba and John Cena as the UK Prime Minister and US President, respectively, who are forced to work together when they become the targets of a foreign adversary.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next in the upcoming tentatively titled film "SSMB29".

Touted to be an action-adventure inspired by history and mythology, "SSMB29" is likely to reach the audience in 2027.

In addition to this, she has also been roped in for the latest instalment in the popular franchise "Krrish 4", marking Hrithik Roshan’s debut as a director.

The 42-year-old actress will also be seen as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in the forthcoming swashbuckler action drama, “The Bluff”. The female pirate is entrusted with protecting her family when her past catches up to her. Made under the direction of Frank E. Flowers, the movie will also feature Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo in key roles, along with others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor