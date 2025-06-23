Nick Jonas says, 'My heart is so full' as Last Five Years completes its Broadway run

Mumbai, June 23 Hollywood actor and singer Nick Jonas claimed "My heart is so full" as his Broadway show "Last Five Years" completed its run in the theatre.

He said that he is extremely grateful to have gotten the opportunity to portray Jamie on the stage as he was able to learn so much during the process.

Sharing a video of the final show, along with some pictures on his IG, Nick wrote, "We did it. My heart is so full. What a ride this has been. Thank you to every person who came to see @thelastfiveyears over the last couple months. I’m so grateful to have been able to play the role of Jamie, and I learned so much in this process."

Showing his admiration for the team that made the Broadway show possible, Nick added, "Thank you @yesimwhitneywhite for your leadership and conviction. Thank you @adriennelwarren for being such an incredible teammate. Thank you @jasonrobertbrownstagram for entrusting us to tell this story and sing your music… and thank you to our producers and everyone behind the scenes. I’m looking forward to a little bit of rest and then it’s right back to work! Can’t wait for tour and the rest of what this years has to hold."

His better half, Priyanka Chopra also took some time off from the promotional schedule of her Hollywood drama, "Heads of State", and caught the final show of "Last Five Years". She was even seen getting emotional as Nick took the final bow amidst a standing ovation from the audience.

Priyanka even posted a video from the theatre on her Instagram stories, and shared a heartfelt note that read, "Last bow! Congratulations @nickjonas @adriennelwarren."

In the clip, we can see Nick and actress Adrienne Warren getting applause from the audience after their final performance.

"The Last Five Years" shares the tale of Cathy and Jamie over five years. However, while Jamie's story is shown in chronological order, Cathy's is in reverse.

