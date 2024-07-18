Nick Jonas's romantic post for wife Priyanka Chopra on her birthday will make you fall in love

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], July 18 : As global actor Priyanka Chopra turned 42 on Thursday, her better half and singer Nick Jonas shared romantic pictures to wish his wife.

Nick took to his Instagram handle to share happy photos with his lady love along with a cute note.

The album starts with a solo picture of Priyanka sitting in the corner of the pool in a yellow monokini.

Then comes, the romantic photo of the couple, expressing their love for each other with a passionate kiss at the beach.

In the next image, Priyanka can be seen posing in a stylish outfit during golden hour.

In the backdrop of the beautiful view of the beach and sky, Priyanka and Nick posed hand-in-hand.

Expressing love for his wife in words, Nick wrote, "The woman that you are. How lucky am I. Happy birthday my love. "

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

From being an outsider to crossing global boundaries, Priyanka Chopra established herself as an influential icon with her outstanding work over the years.

Her acting skills definitely helped her garner the limelight. She has been in the film industry for more than 20 years and with every project, she has always given her best. From 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy' to 'Citadel', our Desi girl has come a long way in her career.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has exciting projects in the pipeline.

She is set to star in 'Heads of State' alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, as well as in 'The Bluff,' directed by Frank E Flowers, which also features actor Karl Urban.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor