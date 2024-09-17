Nicki Minaj cancels 'Pink Friday 2' deluxe edition, announces new album 'Pink Friday 3'

Washington [US], September 17 : Rapper and singer-songwriter Nicki Minaj who recently cancelled her Pink Friday 2 deluxe edition has now announced a brand new album, reported People.

She is now including some of the tracks from the album as well as adding some new material to release a different album, 'Pink Friday 3'.

Taking to X, the rapper wrote, "Instead of doing a DELUXE to Pink Friday 2, I've decided to do a brand new album," Minaj revealed. "I'll still incorporate new songs like #Mamita & [The 'anxiety' song] for the remainder of the tour tho ...and I'll announce the new date within the next couple weeks."

"The new music is just too good to be thrown away on a deluxe album," she said.

The ace star continued in her post, "Last night, the songs I recorded were just way too iconic. I love you guys so much. You know that. I know you do. I'll still give you something leading up to the announcement, so no worries. PF3 is about to do PRECISELY wtf BEEN needed to be done. TRUST ME BARBZ. IM SO EXCITED. BLESSED. LOVED (by the Barbz) & fortunately (for the Barbz & me), I've learned A LOT since 12/08/23."

On the reason for coming up with a different album, she shared, "PF2 means so much to me. As my 1st album as #PapaBear mama, it's just very special to me for so many reasons you guys aren't aware of. I put every song on there in a specific order, etc. So to honor that, I'm going to give it the respect & integrity it deserves as a beautiful body of work & not add anything else to it. 1 or 2 songs is no big deal but 5-7 songs feels a little sloppy right now (In my humble opinion)."

"This era has just been so successful, rewarding, satisfying, etc. after much thought, I want to be for CERTAIN that I am being intentional about every single decision being made around both PF2 AND PF3. I'll be hitting the stage shortly in #GagCityBIRMINGHAM@TYGA..just came off stage. let's go!!!!!!!! After tonight... Next stop = DALLAS!!!!!!!!!!!! Love, onika," she concluded," reported People.

'Pink Friday 2' is the fifth studio album by Nicki Minaj. It was released on December 8, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor