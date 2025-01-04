Nicki Minaj sued by former employee over alleged assault

Los Angeles [US], January 4 : American rapper Nicki Minaj has landed in legal trouble for allegedly assaulting her "former manager."

As per Variety, Nicki has been allegedly sued for assault and "intentional infliction of emotional distress" by a man named Brandon Garrett who alleges the Grammy-nominated rapper struck him in the face during a confrontation.

In a complaint filed on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Garrett claimed he was working as a day-to-day manager for Minaj's Pink Friday 2 tour when Minaj (real name Onika Maraj) hit him multiple times. The altercation allegedly occurred backstage at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on April 21 following one of Minaj's concerts.

However, Nicki's lawyer Judd Burstein denied such allegations.

"At this time, no complaint has been served upon Mrs. Petty [Minaj's husband is Kenneth Petty], and therefore, we are unaware of the specific allegations," Bernstein said.

"However, if the lawsuit is as reported by TMZ, it is completely false and frivolous. We are confident that the matter brought by this ex assistant will be resolved swiftly in Mrs. Petty's favor."

Garrett filed an official report in Detroit and is seeking punitive and general damages, asserting that the incident caused him significant distress.

