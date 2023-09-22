Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty put under house arrest

Washington [US], September 22 : American rapper Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty has been placed under house arrest for violating the terms of his probation, reported People.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Petty, 45, allegedly threatened rapper Cardi B's husband Offset via social media.

According to People, in court documents filed Wednesday, Petty was sentenced to 120 days of house arrest by a federal judge in Los Angeles after he was recorded on video "making threatening remarks toward a specific individual while in the company of someone with a criminal record."

The individual to whom he made his threatening remarks was the Migos rapper, according to the outlet — although Offset (né Kiari Kendrell Cephus) is not specifically named in the legal documents obtained by People.

The filing stated that Petty’s recent conduct “raises concerns” over his “willingness to comply with the Court’s orders,” and that Petty’s probation officer “believes placement in the Location Monitoring Program will effectively allow for closer monitoring of Mr. Petty’s activities, limit his movements, provide a sanction for his non-compliance,” and “encourage him to reflect upon and reevaluate his current status in the community.”

Representatives for Minaj and Offset did not immediately respond to People's request for comment.

Minaj and Cardi B have feuded on social media and in person over the years, with the rappers previously getting into a brawl at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party in 2018.

Petty's comments were in violation of his probation, which he was sentenced to in July 2022. According to the US Attorney's Office, he was sentenced to three years probation and a year in home detention after pleading guilty to failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California in 2020.

According to People, he was required to register as he was convicted of the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995, for which he was sentenced to 18 to 54 months and ultimately served four years in prison. Petty's alleged rape victim previously filed a lawsuit against Minaj, 40, and her husband, in which she accused the pair of attempting to intimidate her into dropping her rape accusation in 2021. However, the case against Minaj was dropped the following year, according to documents obtained by People.

"The case against Nicki was voluntarily dismissed. The case against Kenneth Petty is still ongoing. Stay tuned!" Hough's lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, told People at the time.

Minaj and Petty first met in high school and lost touch before reconnecting in 2018. The pair married in October 2019 and welcomed a son nicknamed Papa Bear a year later on September 30, 2020, reported People.

