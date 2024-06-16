Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton hint at romantic ventures in 'Bridgerton' season 4

Washington [US], June 16 : As fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming season of 'Bridgerton,' the cast members have offered insights and teased what lies ahead for their characters in the Netflix series' fourth instalment.

Following the dramatic finale of season three, which confirmed the love between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), the stars of the show have shared their hopes and expectations with E! News for the next chapter.

"I want to get involved in Eloise's business big time," Coughlan revealed to E! News, referring to her onscreen best friend Eloise Bridgerton, portrayed by Claudia Jessie.

"I really want a You Me and Dupree situation for the three of us," Coughlan added.

Newton, echoing Coughlan's sentiments, hinted at a potential matchmaking venture for their characters in the upcoming season.

"Maybe we can be the comedy duo of next season," he mused, emphasizing their enjoyment of the romantic comedy elements in the series.

Adjoa Andoh, known for her role as Lady Danbury, added a humorous twist to her expectations for season four, quipping, "I'll have some s*x as well," highlighting her desire to explore more of the romantic dynamics in the regency-era drama.

Meanwhile, Ruth Gemmell, who plays matriarch Violet Bridgerton, expressed confidence that romance and revelry will continue to abound in the upcoming season. "I foresee dancing for all of us," she teased, suggesting that the decadent balls of 'Bridgerton' will play a significant role once again.

However, not all cast members were eager to divulge details about their character's futures.

Jessica Madsen and Hannah Dodd, who play Cressida Cowper and Francesca Bridgerton respectively, were more focused on returning to set and continuing the momentum of the series.

"I can't wait to get back to work," Dodd exclaimed, while Madsen enthusiastically added, "Let's keep on rolling. Let's go, let's go, let's go," during an interview with E! News.

As for Claudia Jessie, who portrays Eloise Bridgerton, she admitted being as curious as the fans about what lies ahead in season four. "We know about as much as you do about season four, Honestly, genuinely" Jessie confessed.

