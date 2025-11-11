Nicole Kidman joins cast of 'The Young People'

Washington DC [US], November 11 : Actor and film producer Nicole Kidman has joined the cast of 'The Young People', the latest feature film from Osgood Perkins, marking his fourth collaboration with Neon, according to Variety.

She is the part of the cast that includes Lola Tung ("The Summer I Turned Pretty") and Nico Parker ("How to Train Your Dragon") alongside an ensemble including Brendan Hines ("The Tick"), Cush Jumbo ("The Good Wife"), Heather Graham ("Drugstore Cowboy"), Johnny Knoxville ("Jackass"), Lexi Minetree ("Elle"), Lily Collias ("Good One") and Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black").

Producers include Perkins and his partner, Chris Ferguson, for their production company, Phobos, and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones for Range. Plot details are currently under wraps.

'The Young People' marks the first project out of a first-look deal Neon signed earlier this year with Perkins and Phobos. It's their latest collaboration, following the success of 'Longlegs', which was 2024's highest-grossing independent film, with USD 75 million domestically, and 'The Monkey', which gave Neon its second-biggest opening weekend, according to the outlet.

Kidman, who has 'Scarpetta' for Prime Video and 'Margo's Got Money Trouble' for Apple TV+, is no stranger to the genre world, but is perhaps best known in horror circles for the 2001 smash hit "The Others." The film, in which she played a mother battling supernatural forces in an old English manor along with her two children, is widely regarded as one of the best horror titles of all time, amassing more than USD 210 million globally at the box office and earning Kidman both BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations, according to Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor