Nicole Kidman on ‘Babygirl’: I’ve made many sexual films, but this is different

Mumbai, Feb 10 As actress Nicole Kidman’s erotic drama “Babygirl” is set for release in India, the Hollywood star while talking about the film said that she has made many sexual films, but this is different.

Acclaimed filmmaker Halina Reijn’s erotic drama, Babygirl, also stars Harris Dickinson, and Antonio Banderas. It is set to release in Indian cinemas on February 21.

Speaking about the film, director Halina Reijn shared: “I really decided in the beginning, I want to make a sexual film, just as sexual as all these films that I've always admired so much, but now I'm going to do it completely through female eyes.”

Kidman, who described working on the film as a unique and immersive experience, said: “I’ve made many sexual films, but this is different. Doing this subject matter in the hands of the woman that wrote the script, that's directing it and is a really great actress herself — we became one in a weird way, which I'd never had with a director before.”

“When you're working with a woman on this subject matter, you can share everything with each other.”.

“Babygirl” follows Romy, a high-powered CEO whose carefully controlled life unravels when she embarks on an unconventional and intoxicating affair with her much younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson. As their dynamic shifts between control and surrender, Babygirl delves into the complexities of love, power, and the contradictions of female sexuality in a modern world.

The film is being brought to Indian theatres by PVR INOX Pictures.

“Babygirl” premiered at the 81st Venice International Film Festival in August 2024, where Kidman won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress, followed by a premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024, with a wide theatrical release on December 25, 2024. It was named one of the top ten films of 2024 by the National Board of Review, where Kidman was also feted with the Best Actress prize.

