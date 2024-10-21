Nicole Kidman opens up about comfort filming 'Babygirl' provocative scenes

Washington [US], October 21 : Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has shared insights into her experience about her upcoming film 'Babygirl', with its provocative themes and intimate scenes.

The A24 erotic thriller, directed by Halina Reijn, features Kidman in the role of Romy, a powerful CEO who embarks on a passionate affair with her much younger intern, Samuel, played by Harris Dickinson.

The film is set to premiere in theatres on Christmas Day.

In a recent Q and A session, Kidman reflecting on her career said, "I've always been on a quest as an actor, I'm always going, where have I not been? And what can I explore as a human being?"

She noted that 'Babygirl' allowed her to explore a dynamic that she had not previously encountered on screen. "This was an area I'd never been," she added as per Deadline.

The Oscar-winning actress described the filming process as "liberating," particularly with a woman director guiding the project.

"There's a sort of a jump off the cliff thing where you go, okay, I'm just going to abandon everything and explore this with the people that I trust in a genre that is already set, but hopefully we can explore new territory and especially with the female at the helm" she said.

Kidman emphasized the importance of having a supportive environment, stating, "You have your director at the helm going, 'I will protect you. Nothing that's going to be in the film will be anything that you are not comfortable with. You are going to be okay,'" as per Deadline.

Kidman also highlighted the significant trust established between her and Dickinson during the filming process.

"We would look at each other and go, 'okay,'" she said, referring to the moments they shared while navigating challenging scenes. Dickinson admitted to feeling apprehensive at times, saying, "Of course, there were days where I would go in really terrified of a scene or I don't know how I'm going to do this."

As per Deadline, he assured that the team prioritized comfort and trust over deadlines, stating, "There was never a day that if the scene wasn't working or if we weren't comfortable or we weren't getting something, we never felt that time was more important."

