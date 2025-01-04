Nicole Kidman pays emotional tribute to her late mother at award function

Los Angeles [US], January 4 : Actor Nicole Kidman turned emotional while receiving the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival's international star award from Jamie Lee Curtis.

As per People, Nicole honoured her late mother at the ceremony and dedicated the award to her.

After thanking Babygirl filmmaker Halina Reijn for casting her in the movie, Kidman noted that she is "still grieving" after Janelle's death. Kidman teared up as she began to say she was dedicating the award to her mother, since she was unable to do so at the Venice Film Festival.

"Thank you for giving me the chance to say, 'This is for my mom,' " Kidman said as the audience erupted in applause. "My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now. I'm still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do and I love you all, and I'm so grateful for the privilege to be a part of the film community."

"I'm sorry that I'm crying, I didn't want to do that," Kidman said. "But I feel my mom right now so this is for you."

