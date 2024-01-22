Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon 'text every day' about 'Big Little Lies' Season 3

Los Angeles, Jan 22 Actress Nicole Kidman said that 'Big Little Lies' Season 3 is being worked upon.

“We’re at work on it,” Nicole told Variety.

Nicole says she and Reese Witherspoon are “texting every day” about the third season. “And there’s a timeline and we’re doing it.”

The actress laughed when asked for more details. “We can’t say anything more,” Nicole said.

“We’ve got to start keeping our mouths shut…We’ve got to button it.”

The news comes after Reese confirmed a new season was happening.

“We are working on it,” she told Variety during the Golden Globes pre-show.

“Nic and I have been working on it a lot.”

A 'Big Little Lies' reunion got additional buzz when HBO and Max content chairman/CEO Casey Bloys confirmed that he heard “a little bit about the idea.”

Bloys told Michael Schneider that Reese and Nicole have been in touch with 'Big Little Lies' author Liane Moriarty and he expects David E. Kelley to be involved as well.

'Expats' is a six-part limited series for Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Lulu Wang and based on the best-selling novel 'The Expatriates' by Janice Y. K. Lee, the show stars Nicole along with Sarayu Blue, Ji-young Yoo, Brian Tee, and Jack Huston.

The script centers around women living in Hong Kong in 2014 whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy.

“I’m so lucky to have the opportunities to be able to champion these sorts of filmmakers,” Nicole said.

“I’m just so happy that I’ve been given the chance to do that and to be able to share it.”

“She functions as a producer so differently from an actor,” Wang said about Nicole.

